Morgan Stanley Increases CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) Price Target to $32.00

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s current price.

CRY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of CryoLife from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

Shares of CRY stock traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.29. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,685. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -77.97 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.20. CryoLife has a 12 month low of $16.13 and a 12 month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). CryoLife had a negative net margin of 5.10% and a positive return on equity of 3.00%. Analysts anticipate that CryoLife will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO David Ashley Lee sold 27,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $817,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 319,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,597,810. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John E. Davis sold 12,739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total transaction of $377,838.74. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $2,350,139.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,568 shares of company stock worth $1,716,797. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRY. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 2.6% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,057 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $768,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of CryoLife by 54.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 282,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,370,000 after buying an additional 99,564 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CryoLife by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,670,772 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,726,000 after acquiring an additional 118,189 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in CryoLife by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 201,755 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after buying an additional 7,784 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in CryoLife in the 1st quarter valued at about $476,000. 82.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

