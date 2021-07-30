Morgan Stanley Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $28.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Invesco had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 11.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Invesco will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

