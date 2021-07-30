Morgan Stanley Lowers Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target to $28.00

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 14.99% from the stock’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Invesco in a report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup raised shares of Invesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $30.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Invesco from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.46.
Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $24.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. Invesco has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $29.71.
In other Invesco news, Director Andrew Tak Shing Lo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total value of $8,202,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 375,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,269,040.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Colin Meadows sold 170,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $4,821,400.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 183,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,179,397.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 2,601.7% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,002 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invesco Company Profile
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
