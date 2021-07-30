Morgan Stanley Reduces Stock Position in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,824,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF were worth $73,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VRP. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 11.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,614,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,744,000 after acquiring an additional 160,418 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 7.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,465,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after acquiring an additional 105,085 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 16.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,081,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,952,000 after acquiring an additional 153,683 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 694,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 14,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 668,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,293,000 after acquiring an additional 235,756 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VRP opened at $26.38 on Friday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 1 year low of $24.22 and a 1 year high of $26.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.27.

