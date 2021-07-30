Morgan Stanley Sells 1,197,763 Shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 29.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,831,905 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,197,763 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 1.05% of United States Steel worth $74,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 287.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in United States Steel by 157.1% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in United States Steel during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Several analysts have commented on X shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of United States Steel from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of United States Steel in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of United States Steel in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.82.

X stock opened at $25.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $24.44. United States Steel Co. has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $29.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.27.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.29. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 11.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United States Steel Company Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Further Reading: Bond

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.