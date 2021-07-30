Morgan Stanley Sells 552,397 Shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR)

Morgan Stanley lessened its holdings in UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 24.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,737,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 552,397 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in UDR were worth $76,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of UDR in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 422.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 727.4% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UDR by 1,136.6% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of UDR from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UDR has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.08.

In other news, CAO Tracy L. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,597. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Jerry A. Davis sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.48, for a total transaction of $1,089,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 82,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,400 over the last three months. 3.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE UDR opened at $55.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. UDR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.34 and a 12-month high of $55.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 277.96, a PEG ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.48.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.45). UDR had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 2.76%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that UDR, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.3625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.08%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

