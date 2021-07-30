Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of MNARF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.
Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
