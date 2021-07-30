Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:MNARF) had its target price hoisted by TD Securities from C$19.50 to C$21.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of MNARF remained flat at $$13.80 during trading hours on Thursday. 18 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 632. Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $10.31 and a 52-week high of $13.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58.

Morguard North American Residential Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

The REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under and governed by the laws of the Province of Ontario. The Units of the REIT trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol MRG.UN. With a strategic focus on the acquisition of high-quality multi-suite residential properties in Canada and the United States, the REIT maximizes long-term Unit value through active asset and property management.

