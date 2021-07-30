Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) Shares Sold by Cacti Asset Management LLC

Cacti Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Movado Group, Inc. (NYSE:MOV) by 33.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Movado Group were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Movado Group by 264.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Movado Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Movado Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Movado Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $279,000. 61.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Efraim Grinberg sold 2,259 shares of Movado Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $67,815.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 232,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,994,329.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alan H. Howard sold 5,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total value of $169,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,545,725.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,500,431. 28.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Movado Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th.

MOV traded up $0.23 on Friday, reaching $30.10. 837 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,536. Movado Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.39 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.00.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $134.80 million for the quarter. Movado Group had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 8.38%. Analysts expect that Movado Group, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Movado Group’s payout ratio is currently 86.96%.

Movado Group Company Profile

Movado Group, Inc designs, sources, markets, and distributes watches worldwide. It operates in two segments, Watch and Accessory Brands, and Company Stores. The company offers its watches under the Movado, Concord, Ebel, Olivia Burton, and MVMT brands, as well as licensed brands, such as Coach, Tommy Hilfiger, HUGO BOSS, Lacoste, and Scuderia Ferrari.

