mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 62.4% in July

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

mPhase Technologies Company Profile

mPhase Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of lithium batteries for portable electronics. It operates under the Smart NanoBattery brand. The company was founded by Ronald A. Durando on October 2, 1996 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, MD.

