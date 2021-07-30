mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) Short Interest Down 62.4% in July

mPhase Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:XDSL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,700 shares, a drop of 62.4% from the June 30th total of 265,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 351,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of XDSL stock opened at $0.31 on Friday. mPhase Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 million, a PE ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
mPhase Technologies Company Profile
