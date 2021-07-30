MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $621.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MSCI is benefiting from strong demand for custom and factor index modules, recurring revenue business model and the growing adoption of its ESG solution in the investment process as reflected in the second-quarter results. Top-line benefited from higher asset-based fees as well as recurring revenues. Acquisitions have enhanced MSCI’s ability to provide climate-risk assessment and assist investors with climate-risk disclosure requirements. Moreover, a strong traction from client segments like wealth management, banks and broker dealers is a positive. Shares have outperformed the industry year to date. However, increasing demand for low-fee products from other index providers as well as higher cancellations in Analytics segments are headwinds, at least in the near term. Moreover, the company has a leveraged balance sheet, which is a concern.”

A number of other research firms have also commented on MSCI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an outperform rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Barclays upped their price target on MSCI from $545.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on MSCI from $566.00 to $626.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MSCI from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MSCI from $480.00 to $523.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $590.43.

MSCI stock traded up $3.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $598.21. 3,029 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,637. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $520.18. MSCI has a 12 month low of $336.03 and a 12 month high of $597.53. The company has a market cap of $49.32 billion, a PE ratio of 76.74 and a beta of 0.97.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $498.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.25 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 173.63% and a net margin of 37.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSCI will post 9.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is an increase from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.85%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.11, for a total value of $1,210,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 259,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,568,451.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSCI. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,834 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 543 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of MSCI by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 126 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 89.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

