MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) PT Set at €218.00 by Barclays

MTU Aero Engines (ETR:MTX) has been given a €218.00 ($256.47) price objective by analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 2.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €191.00 ($224.71) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €161.00 ($189.41) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Nord/LB set a €210.00 ($247.06) price objective on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €220.00 ($258.82) target price on shares of MTU Aero Engines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €181.00 ($212.94) price target on shares of MTU Aero Engines in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €196.43 ($231.09).

Shares of MTX stock opened at €212.00 ($249.41) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion and a PE ratio of 148.15. MTU Aero Engines has a one year low of €129.55 ($152.41) and a one year high of €224.90 ($264.59). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €209.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38.

MTU Aero Engines AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports commercial and military engines modules, and components in Germany, other European countries, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Military Engine Business; and Commercial Maintenance Business.

