Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,650 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 112,791 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $4,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 13.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Mueller Industries by 5.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,573,000 after buying an additional 20,849 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Mueller Industries by 8,137.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.33% of the company’s stock.

MLI stock opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.17. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.07 and a fifty-two week high of $48.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mueller Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd.

In other Mueller Industries news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 25,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 426,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,455,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Industries Company Profile

Mueller Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products. It operates through the following segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment consists of domestic piping systems group, Canadian operations, European operations, trading group, Jiangsu Mueller-Xingrong Copper Industries Limited, and Jungwoo Metal Ind.

