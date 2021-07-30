Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) Price Target Raised to C$16.00

Mullen Group (OTCMKTS:MLLGF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Mullen Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$15.25 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. TD Securities upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$18.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.31.

MLLGF stock opened at $10.24 on Tuesday. Mullen Group has a 1-year low of $6.67 and a 1-year high of $11.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.57.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

