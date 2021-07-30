Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) PT Raised to C$16.00 at Scotiabank

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Mullen Group from C$14.50 to C$15.25 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. CIBC boosted their target price on Mullen Group from C$14.75 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 target price on Mullen Group in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Mullen Group from C$13.50 to C$14.50 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.80.

Get Mullen Group alerts:

Shares of TSE MTL opened at C$13.15 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.41. The company has a market cap of C$1.27 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.99. Mullen Group has a 52 week low of C$8.84 and a 52 week high of C$13.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$12.92.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$312.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mullen Group will post 0.861309 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.46%.

About Mullen Group

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

Featured Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Mullen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mullen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.