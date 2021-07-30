Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Shares Acquired by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 498.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 823 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Murphy USA were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MUSA. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in Murphy USA by 320.1% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 988,951 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $142,963,000 after buying an additional 753,565 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,242,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 27.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,251,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,971,000 after buying an additional 268,176 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 241,649 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,933,000 after purchasing an additional 160,092 shares during the period. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Murphy USA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

Murphy USA stock opened at $147.38 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $136.76. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.08 and a 52 week high of $159.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 42.87%. Equities analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

