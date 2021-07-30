Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%.

Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.38. 271,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,808. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of Murphy USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.