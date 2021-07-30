Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Issues Earnings Results

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%.
Shares of NYSE:MUSA traded down $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $147.38. 271,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,808. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.
Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday.
About Murphy USA
Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.
