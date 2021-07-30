musicMagpie’s (MMAG) “House Stock” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

musicMagpie (LON:MMAG)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating restated by analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.
musicMagpie has a one year low of GBX 180 ($2.35) and a one year high of GBX 202.50 ($2.65).
musicMagpie Company Profile
Read More: How to identify percentage decliners
Receive News & Ratings for musicMagpie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for musicMagpie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.