MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 25.73%.

Shares of MVBF traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.72. The company had a trading volume of 21 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $484.87 million, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. MVB Financial has a 52-week low of $12.60 and a 52-week high of $45.94.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. This is an increase from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

In other MVB Financial news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J Christopher Pallotta sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $187,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 15.43% of the company’s stock.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

