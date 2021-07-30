Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.46), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Myovant Sciences stock traded up $0.88 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.98. 1,151,177 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 864,937. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.94. Myovant Sciences has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $30.90.

In related news, insider Ferreira Juan Camilo Arjona sold 12,700 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total value of $307,721.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 190,567 shares in the company, valued at $4,617,438.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 6,954 shares of Myovant Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.52, for a total value of $149,650.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 186,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,013,695.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 25,514 shares of company stock valued at $591,763. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, decreased their price target on Myovant Sciences from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.57.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

