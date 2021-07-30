National Bank Financial Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price increased by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 33.59% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Trican Well Service from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Trican Well Service to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$3.50 target price on shares of Trican Well Service in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.50 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a report on Monday, July 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$2.83.

TCW traded up C$0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$2.62. 1,379,794 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,230,087. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$670.05 million and a PE ratio of -9.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$2.56. Trican Well Service has a 1 year low of C$0.88 and a 1 year high of C$2.76.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$147.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$149.70 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Trican Well Service will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

