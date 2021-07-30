National Bank Financial Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$36.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to C$36.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 47.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SU. TD Securities lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$44.00 to C$42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$37.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$29.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$34.65.

SU traded down C$0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.45. 6,226,384 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,161,021. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$28.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,364.44. Suncor Energy has a 1 year low of C$14.28 and a 1 year high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.90 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

