National Bank Financial Upgrades Kinross Gold (TSE:K) to Outperform

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) was upgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a C$11.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.31% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kinross Gold to C$11.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC cut Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$11.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cormark lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.76.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of K traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$8.19. The stock had a trading volume of 1,044,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,807,526. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.51. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of C$7.54 and a 52 week high of C$13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.53. The company has a market cap of C$10.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.04.

Kinross Gold (TSE:K) (NYSE:KGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Claude J.S. Schimper sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.22, for a total value of C$461,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$516,651.92. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peters Gold sold 166,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.00, for a total transaction of C$1,660,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 963,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$9,633,470. Insiders sold a total of 222,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,143 over the last quarter.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.