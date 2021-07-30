National Bank Financial Weighs in on Stingray Digitl’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:RAY)

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) – National Bank Financial upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Stingray Digitl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.05.

Stingray Digitl (TSE:RAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$60.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$60.55 million.

