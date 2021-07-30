National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of NBGIF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.30.

National Bank of Greece SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Greece, the United Kingdom, North Macedonia, Romania, Cyprus, Malta, Egypt, and Luxembourg. The company operates through Retail Banking, Corporate & Investment Banking, Special Assets Unit, Global Markets and Asset Management, Insurance, International Banking Operations, and Other segments.

