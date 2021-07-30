National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

National Bank of Greece (OTCMKTS:NBGIF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of NBGIF opened at $2.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.92. National Bank of Greece has a 12 month low of $1.01 and a 12 month high of $3.30.
National Bank of Greece Company Profile
