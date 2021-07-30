National Bankshares Trims Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) Target Price to C$36.00

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$41.00 to C$36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target indicates a potential upside of 47.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group raised their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy to C$32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$34.85.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Shares of Suncor Energy stock traded down C$0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting C$24.34. 4,900,170 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,153,335. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$14.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.69, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$28.72. The stock has a market cap of C$36.67 billion and a PE ratio of 1,351.11.

Suncor Energy (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$8.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$7.90 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.7300002 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Mark Stephen Little bought 17,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$28.98 per share, for a total transaction of C$499,922.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 76,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,217,191.41.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.