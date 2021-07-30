Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) Earns Hold Rating from Societe Generale

Societe Generale reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group (OTCMKTS:GASNY) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Naturgy Energy Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Naturgy Energy Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.21.

GASNY stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.12. 8,585 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,449. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.19. Naturgy Energy Group has a 1 year low of $3.60 and a 1 year high of $5.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3377 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 26.38%.

About Naturgy Energy Group

Naturgy Energy Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the supply, liquefaction, regasification, transport, storage, distribution, and sale of natural gas in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Energy and Network Management, Renewables and New Business, and Marketing segments.

