NatWest Group’s (NWG) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

NatWest Group (LON:NWG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) price target on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded NatWest Group to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 264.17 ($3.45).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 2 ($0.03) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 202.90 ($2.65). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,410,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,592,780. The company has a market capitalization of £23.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.91. NatWest Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 203.69.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders acquired a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last 90 days.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.