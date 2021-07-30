Navcoin Price Hits $0.42 on Major Exchanges (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001034 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded 22.8% higher against the US dollar. Navcoin has a market cap of $29.63 million and $158,646.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00004402 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0999 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.38 or 0.00040764 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00036331 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000644 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Navcoin Coin Profile

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 71,273,210 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Navcoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

