Neil Manser Purchases 50 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser acquired 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.38).

On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser purchased 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).

Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 296.70 ($3.88) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 352 ($4.60).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Further Reading: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.