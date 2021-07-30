Neil Manser Purchases 50 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) insider Neil Manser acquired 50 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 297 ($3.88) per share, with a total value of £148.50 ($194.02).
Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 28th, Neil Manser acquired 52 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 292 ($3.81) per share, for a total transaction of £151.84 ($198.38).
- On Thursday, May 27th, Neil Manser purchased 51 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 294 ($3.84) per share, for a total transaction of £149.94 ($195.90).
Shares of LON DLG opened at GBX 296.70 ($3.88) on Friday. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 293.68. The stock has a market cap of £4.00 billion and a PE ratio of 11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.36.
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
