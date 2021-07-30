Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) PT Set at €85.00 by Barclays

Nemetschek (ETR:NEM) has been given a €85.00 ($100.00) target price by equities researchers at Barclays in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 14.00% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €84.00 ($98.82) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Nemetschek in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Nemetschek in a report on Thursday. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Friday. Finally, DZ Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Nemetschek in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Nemetschek has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €68.14 ($80.16).

Shares of NEM stock traded up €0.10 ($0.12) during trading hours on Friday, reaching €74.56 ($87.72). The company had a trading volume of 120,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,484. Nemetschek has a twelve month low of €50.95 ($59.94) and a twelve month high of €72.14 ($84.87). The stock has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion and a P/E ratio of 82.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €64.51.

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

