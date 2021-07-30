Netcall (LON:NET) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Netcall plc (LON:NET)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 74.50 ($0.97). Netcall shares last traded at GBX 74.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 96,641 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Netcall from GBX 88 ($1.15) to GBX 100 ($1.31) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £110.87 million and a PE ratio of 62.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 72.44.

Netcall plc designs, develops, and markets communications, workforce management, and business process management software and services to the healthcare, public, and private sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers Liberty, a customer engagement platform, which provides multichannel contact center, customer experience management, and workforce optimization solutions.

