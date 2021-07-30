Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) Major Shareholder Steven D. Heinemann Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) major shareholder Steven D. Heinemann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.59, for a total value of $538,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.12. Network-1 Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.08 and a 12-month high of $4.15. The firm has a market cap of $73.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.25.

Network-1 Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Network-1 Technologies had a return on equity of 17.50% and a net margin of 39.59%. The firm had revenue of $18.69 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Network-1 Technologies stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Network-1 Technologies, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NTIP) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,490 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,760 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Network-1 Technologies worth $195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Network-1 Technologies Company Profile

Network-1 Technologies, Inc develops, licenses, and protects intellectual property assets. The company owned 84 patents, including the remote power patent covering the delivery of power over Ethernet cables for the purpose of remotely powering network devices, such as wireless access ports, IP phones, and network based cameras; and the Mirror Worlds patent portfolio relating to foundational technologies that enable unified search and indexing, displaying, and archiving of documents in a computer system.

