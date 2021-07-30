NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.24 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBSE) to report ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuBase Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.23) and the lowest is ($0.24). NeuBase Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.18) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuBase Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.86) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.79). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NeuBase Therapeutics.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuBase Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

Shares of NeuBase Therapeutics stock opened at $3.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $116.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.45 and a beta of -0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.68. NeuBase Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 80.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NeuBase Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $79,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 121.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,158 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. 23.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NeuBase Therapeutics

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies to treat rare genetic diseases and cancers caused by mutant genes. The company's proprietary modular peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligo (PATrOL) platform focuses on addressing Huntington's disease (HD) and myotonic dystrophy, as well as other genetic disorders and cancer.

