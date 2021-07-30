New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. Purchases 470 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,934 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.8% of New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,386,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,420,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420,963 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $616,182,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 615.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,428,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,133,000 after buying an additional 1,228,478 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,819,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,519,450,000 after buying an additional 1,153,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 159.0% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,579,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,821,000 after buying an additional 969,363 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of IVV stock traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $440.84. 216,810 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,436,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $429.00. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.90 and a 1 year high of $443.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.