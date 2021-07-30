New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,377.4% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 4,633.3% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

