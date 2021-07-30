New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday. CLSA cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, increased their price target on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $73.18.
NYSE EDU opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 12 month low of $1.94 and a 12 month high of $19.97.
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile
New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.
