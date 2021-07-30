New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “New Oriental is the largest provider of private educational services in China based on the number of program offerings, total student enrollments and geographic presence. New Oriental offers a wide range of educational programs, services and products consisting primarily of English and other foreign language training, test preparation courses for major admissions and assessment tests in the United States, the PRC and Commonwealth countries, primary and secondary school education, development and distribution of educational content, software and other technology, and online education. New Oriental’s ADSs, each of which represents four common shares, currently trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol ”EDU.” “

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on EDU. TheStreet lowered New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Benchmark cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. New Oriental Education & Technology Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.18.

NYSE EDU opened at $2.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $19.97.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thunderbird Partners LLP acquired a new position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth $16,668,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,330.6% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after acquiring an additional 126,470 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 912.0% during the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,031,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,434,000 after buying an additional 7,237,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,039.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 69,655,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,182,000 after buying an additional 63,541,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 1,225.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 23,769 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

