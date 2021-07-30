New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) Downgraded to Underperform at CLSA

CLSA downgraded shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group (NYSE:EDU) from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $19.80 to $21.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. HSBC cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut New Oriental Education & Technology Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $73.18.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group stock opened at $2.21 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.74. New Oriental Education & Technology Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.94 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.92.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $242,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $259,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Company Profile

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People's Republic of China. It operates through K-12 AST, Test Preparation and Other Courses; and Others segments. The company offers test preparation courses to students taking language and entrance exams used by educational institutions in the United States, the People's Republic of China, and the Commonwealth countries; and after-school tutoring courses for middle and high school students to enhance their exam scores, as well as for children to teach English.

