New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NDVLY remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56.
New World Development Company Profile
See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?
Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.