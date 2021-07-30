New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

New World Development Company Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 183.3% from the June 30th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NDVLY remained flat at $$2.39 during trading hours on Thursday. 2,227 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,634. New World Development has a fifty-two week low of $2.18 and a fifty-two week high of $8.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.56.

Get New World Development alerts:

New World Development Company Profile

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.