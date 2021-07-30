New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) Earns Neutral Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $10.98 price target on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price target of $14.00.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on NYCB. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of New York Community Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.63.

NYSE NYCB opened at $11.86 on Tuesday. New York Community Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.72 and a 52-week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.48.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 31.82% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.16%.

In related news, Director Lawrence J. Savarese acquired 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.71 per share, with a total value of $43,327.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 158,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 5,102 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 1.5% during the second quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,734,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,112,000 after buying an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 18.8% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 96,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 223.0% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 356,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 245,803 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 4.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. 56.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

