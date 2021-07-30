News (NASDAQ:NWSA) Raised to “Buy” at UBS Group

UBS Group upgraded shares of News (NASDAQ:NWSA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $24.82 target price on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of News from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. News has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $27.16.

Shares of NASDAQ NWSA opened at $24.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $25.67. News has a 52 week low of $12.60 and a 52 week high of $27.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of -273.08 and a beta of 1.56.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that News will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new stake in shares of News during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of News by 155.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of News by 21.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.52% of the company’s stock.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

