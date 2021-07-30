NEXT (LON:NXT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

NEXT plc (LON:NXT) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 8,060 ($105.30). NEXT shares last traded at GBX 7,910 ($103.34), with a volume of 223,819 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NXT shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of NEXT to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 8,700 ($113.67) price target on shares of NEXT in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NEXT from GBX 7,135 ($93.22) to GBX 7,700 ($100.60) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated an “under review” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. NEXT has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,131.25 ($93.17).

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 370.27. The company has a market cap of £10.52 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 7,954.26.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 110 ($1.44) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from NEXT’s previous dividend of $57.50.

In related news, insider Richard Papp sold 9,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,348 ($109.07), for a total transaction of £784,712 ($1,025,231.25).

NEXT Company Profile (LON:NXT)

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail, NEXT Online, NEXT Finance, NEXT International Retail, NEXT Sourcing, Lipsy, NENA, and Property Management segments.

