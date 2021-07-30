NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

NGK Spark Plug Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKSY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 350.0% from the June 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 45.0 days.

NGKSY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. CLSA raised shares of NGK Spark Plug from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th.

OTCMKTS:NGKSY opened at $7.48 on Friday. NGK Spark Plug has a twelve month low of $6.65 and a twelve month high of $10.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.61.

NGK Spark Plug Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells spark plugs and related products for internal-combustion engines; and technical ceramics and applicable products in Japan. The company offers spark plugs, including plugs for aftermarket and original equipment, igniter plugs, and resister cables and covers; glow plugs comprising ceramic and metal type glow plugs, and glow controllers; and oxygen, NOx, temperature, and knock sensors.

