Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) Position Lessened by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,181 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in NIO were worth $1,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIO in the 4th quarter worth approximately $666,462,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in NIO by 407,573.9% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in NIO by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after acquiring an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in NIO by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,312,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,049,000 after acquiring an additional 297,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NIO by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,899,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,600,000 after acquiring an additional 266,614 shares in the last quarter. 28.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $42.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $66.88 billion, a PE ratio of -45.34 and a beta of 2.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.13. Nio Inc – has a 52-week low of $11.73 and a 52-week high of $66.99.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NIO. Mizuho lifted their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lifted their target price on NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. HSBC raised NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.40.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

