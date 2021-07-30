NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.2%

Shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $45.20 and last traded at $44.85. 956,441 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 86,425,391 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.62.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NIO. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA began coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NIO from $58.30 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.40.

The company has a market cap of $70.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.67 and a beta of 2.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 61.18% and a negative net margin of 38.46%. Equities analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NIO. FMR LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter worth about $240,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in NIO by 89.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 293,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 138,827 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $5,884,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in NIO in the 4th quarter worth about $4,662,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in NIO by 83.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.62% of the company’s stock.

About NIO (NYSE:NIO)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

