Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Upgraded to “Buy” at CLSA

CLSA upgraded shares of Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nissan Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of Nissan Motor stock opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.23. Nissan Motor has a 1-year low of $6.77 and a 1-year high of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.37 and a beta of 1.25.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.28). Nissan Motor had a negative return on equity of 7.99% and a negative net margin of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.58 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Nissan Motor will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nissan Motor

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, Datsun, Heritage, and Motorsports brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and multiplier/reducer units; automotive parts; axles; specially equipped vehicles; and motorsports engines.

