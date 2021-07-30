Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Niu Technologies is a provider of smart urban mobility solutions. It designs, manufactures and sells smart e-scooters. The company’s product portfolio consists of N, M and U with multiple models and specifications for consumer, delivery and sharing markets. Niu Technologies is based in Beijing, China. “

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Niu Technologies from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NIU opened at $24.86 on Wednesday. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $17.70 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.03, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.19.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.03). Niu Technologies had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $83.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.48 million. Research analysts anticipate that Niu Technologies will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 590.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 96,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 82,393 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $449,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Niu Technologies by 2,474.7% in the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 295,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,819,000 after acquiring an additional 283,721 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Niu Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Niu Technologies by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,013,000 after purchasing an additional 20,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

About Niu Technologies

