Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) vs. Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Head to Head Survey

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) and Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Niu Technologies alerts:

24.7% of Niu Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.6% of Lightning eMotors shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lightning eMotors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Niu Technologies 6.82% 19.82% 10.18% Lightning eMotors N/A -56.16% -1.38%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Niu Technologies and Lightning eMotors’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Niu Technologies $374.61 million 5.06 $3.96 million $0.33 75.33 Lightning eMotors N/A N/A -$2.73 million N/A N/A

Niu Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Lightning eMotors.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Niu Technologies and Lightning eMotors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Niu Technologies 0 1 5 0 2.83 Lightning eMotors 0 0 4 0 3.00

Niu Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $38.17, suggesting a potential upside of 53.53%. Lightning eMotors has a consensus price target of $15.25, suggesting a potential upside of 137.17%. Given Lightning eMotors’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lightning eMotors is more favorable than Niu Technologies.

Summary

Niu Technologies beats Lightning eMotors on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Niu Technologies

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles. It offers class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles. The company's vehicles include passenger vans, ambulances, shuttle buses, last-mile delivery vans, box trucks, and motor coaches for parcel and delivery, micro transit, airport parking operations, and electric utilities sectors. It also offers charging systems; and Charging-as-as-service platform. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Niu Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Niu Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.