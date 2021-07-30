Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF) Trading Up 1.1%

Nordic Semiconductor ASA (OTCMKTS:NDCVF)’s stock price was up 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $33.54 and last traded at $33.45. Approximately 3,459 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 3,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on NDCVF shares. Pareto Securities downgraded Nordic Semiconductor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nordic Semiconductor ASA in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.02.

Nordic Semiconductor ASA, a fabless semiconductor company, designs, develops, markets, and sells integrated circuits, systems, and solutions for short- and long-range wireless applications in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company specializes in ultra-low power components, based on its proprietary 2.4 GHz RF, Bluetooth low energy, and LTE-M and NB- Internet of Things (IoT); and develops low power cellular IoT.

