Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,592 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 69,585 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in JWN. Tremblant Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the first quarter valued at about $88,893,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Nordstrom by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,882,103 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $449,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479,995 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the fourth quarter worth about $41,382,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Nordstrom during the first quarter worth about $37,011,000. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC raised its position in Nordstrom by 142.0% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 238,881 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 807,554 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Nordstrom alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

JWN opened at $32.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.72 and a 52-week high of $46.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.44.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. Nordstrom’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Alexis Depree sold 7,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $318,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,459,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 35,149 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,633 shares of company stock valued at $985,320. 5.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Nordstrom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordstrom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.