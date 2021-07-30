Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) Short Interest Up 67.7% in July

Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, an increase of 67.7% from the June 30th total of 9,300 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nortech Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Nortech Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ:NSYS) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.39% of Nortech Systems worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Nortech Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of NSYS stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, reaching $11.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 285 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,597. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14. Nortech Systems has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $14.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.80 million, a P/E ratio of -8.99 and a beta of 1.41.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The electronics maker reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a negative return on equity of 4.48%. The business had revenue of $22.07 million during the quarter.

Nortech Systems Company Profile

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

