North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$24.25.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pi Financial boosted their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$22.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$21.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$18.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of North American Construction Group from C$23.50 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Charles Lambert sold 31,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.54, for a total value of C$638,794.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 185,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,809,594.88. Also, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$102,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,037,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$41,871,282.60. Insiders have sold a total of 132,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,894 over the last three months.

Shares of NOA stock opened at C$18.55 on Friday. North American Construction Group has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$21.30. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$17.97. The company has a market capitalization of C$521.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.18, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.50 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$168.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$173.99 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.42%.

North American Construction Group Company Profile

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

